Passengers lock screaming toddler in airplane toilet to "educate" her

Two women aboard a flight from Guiyang to Shanghai on August 24 locked a crying toddler in the airplane's toilet, claiming they wanted to "educate her" after passengers got fed up with the noise.

According to The Daily Mail, the toddler's nonstop crying was driving people nuts—some even stuffed tissues in their ears or moved to the back of the plane to escape the sound.

The little girl was flying with her grandparents, and after they couldn't calm her down with a mobile phone, the grandma actually agreed to let the women take the child. One of them later posted a video on Chinese social media showing her carrying the toddler into the restroom.

Even though the child kept crying and screaming at first, she eventually quieted down after the women told her she wouldn't be let out until she stopped. After that, the toddler stayed silent for the rest of the two-hour flight.

When they landed in Shanghai, the local police got involved and gave the grandmother a serious talking-to.

Previously:

• Delta Airlines kicks man off plane for urgent need to use the restroom before takeoff

• Flight attendant forced to wipe passenger's rear

• Traveler tests positive for COVID mid-flight, quarantines in airplane bathroom for five hours

• Airplane passenger trapped in bathroom during flight across India

• Hidden camera allegedly found in bathroom on American Airlines flight

• Watch: Cigarette addict caught smoking in plane bathroom threatens to kill everyone on board