Politico grossly misrepresents Kamala Harris

Tired of letting the New York Times have all the fun, Politico ashamed itself in presenting an alternate reality.

Vice President Harris's answer to CNN's Dana Bash about Trump's hackneyed race-baiting was spot on. We are all familiar with race-baiting and are not distracted by it; carry on. Politico is trying for something nefarious here. There wasn't a lot of credibility left there, but they seem to have set it on fire.

Previously:

• New York Times tried to change today's Wordle word that suddenly seemed icky after Politico leak