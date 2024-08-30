Exhibit A:

Exhibit B:

As pointed out on Twitter by MeidasTouch.

Note for readers, fact checkers and Trained Journalists: Mr. Vance's laugh did not mechanically loop three times in the original speech; the repetition was added, presumably, to emphasise his natural charm and public speaking gifts. You can see it in context 13:30 in on this video.

Previously:

• JD Vance lets his a–hole flag fly

• JD Vance becomes laughingstock when he mixes up slain American soldiers with the Beatles (video)

• JD Vance's ugly, disrespectful debate challenge