This interactive op art will spank your eyeballs and twist your synapses

Juan Pinkus, a creative coder and designer in Buenos Aires, created Elastic Grid, an interactive piece of mesmerizing mindfuckery. The screenshot above is static but in the actual online artwork, you can manipulate the pattern by clicking and dragging on the animated op art grid of black and white rectilinear shapes, stretching and distorting it in real time with real weird results.

Be warned that the effects may linger long after you look away.

Previously:

• This trippy optical illusion house by Roy Lichtenstein makes me question my eyes

• Does your perception of this optical illusion tell you something about your personality?

• Fantastic physical model of famous optical illusion melted my mind

(via Web Curios)