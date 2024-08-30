U.S. philosophy student imprisoned after pushing railway worker onto Glasgow tracks

A 26-year-old American PhD student, Cheyenne Baptiste Naeb, was sentenced to 20 months in prison today at Glasgow Sheriff Court. The sentencing follows Naeb's guilty plea to charges of seriously assaulting a railway worker and endangering her life during an incident at Queen Street Station last year.

On the morning of February 1, 2023, during the busy commuter rush, Naeb missed a train and reacted with a violent outburst, according to a release by the Judiciary of Scotland. He aggressively lunged at a 28-year-old railway worker, pushing her so forcefully that she fell off the platform and landed between the train tracks. The incident occurred in full view of a train driver who was preparing to depart the station.

Miraculously, the worker managed to grab Naeb's sleeve as she fell, which slightly broke her fall. Despite this, Naeb pulled his arm free and walked away, showing no concern for the woman who had just fallen onto the tracks. The worker, despite injuring her hip, was able to climb back onto the platform. She was later taken to Wishaw General Hospital, where it was confirmed that she had suffered no fractures, though she did sustain bruising, swelling, and superficial cuts.

During sentencing, Sheriff John N. McCormick addressed Naeb, highlighting the severity of the assault. He described the incident as a "gross overreaction" to missing a train, noting that Naeb's actions could have had catastrophic consequences.

Sheriff McCormick acknowledged Naeb's age, lack of prior convictions, and personal circumstances. However, he emphasized that the gravity of the offense left no alternative but a custodial sentence. While the initial sentence was set at 27 months, it was reduced to 20 months due to Naeb's early guilty plea.

On his University of Oregon page, Naeb listed his research interests as: "German Idealism/Marxism/ Symbolic Logics/Philosophy of Science/ Philosophy of Alain Badiou/ Philosophy of Wilfrid Sellars"

Perhaps Naeb forgot Badiou's famous quote, "Evil is the moment when I lack the strength to be true to the Good that compels me."

