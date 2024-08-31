5 years in jail for gay teacher who sent threatening voicemails to judge who OK'd "Don't Say Gay" law

A retired teacher was sentenced on Wednesday to five years in prison after admitting that his angry voicemails to U.S. District Judge and Federalist Society member Wendy Berger amounted to threats. Berger, appointed by then-president Trump, had dismissed a challenge to Florida's ban on encouraging discussion of sexuality in schools—the law derided as the "Don't Say Gay" law by opponents.

In his voicemails, Thorn, who is gay, said the judge had no idea what LGBTQ children go through and was "basically giving a green light for them to be thought of as second-class citizens and bullied." Thorn said he had looked up where the judge, her husband and two children lived and said the judge was "very easy to track." "Let's see how you would like it if somebody endangered your children in school or your grandchildren in school," Thorn said. "You are an embarrassment to the judicial system."

He admitted this was a true threat; it seems they were going to nail him no matter how much he groveled.

U.S. District Judge William Jung in Tampa sentenced Stephen Thorn, 66, to the maximum sentence possible after he pleaded guilty in May to a single threat charge. The sentence was twice as long as prosecutors had sought.

People who aren't right wing may watch the news and see people who attack cops or threaten officials being treated with some leniency by the courts, and to see that leniency encouraged and demanded by right-wing media. They may then be tempted to do something stupid, thinking the playing field is equal. Not only might you not be treated with leniency, everything you say may be interpreted in the worst possible light, punished to the maximum possible extent, and reported without sympathy.

Here is how Reuters described Florida's law, by the way: as a "law that grants teachers freedom to discuss sexual orientation and gender identity while also shielding the youngest students from those topics."

This is a very media-brained description of the law, which "grants" no such freedom. It's like saying that the 18th Amendment granted Americans the freedom to drink alcohol while shielding them from dangerous beverages. Sure, Jan.

Here's the whole paragraph from the relevant section: "A school district may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students."

The political context is clear and, in early drafts, made explicit: "the bill's authors write that their aim is to prohibit 'classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity.'"

This is a bit like what some media does with Trump's rally gibberish: we clean it up, we deduce what it should be or what it really means, we separate it from its surrounding context, and we pithily triangulate it. But all we end up getting is something he didn't say … or some anonymous editor's perfect idea for a better Don't Say Gay law.