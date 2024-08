Somewhere, someone must be studying the incredible materials and fantastic engineering that went into the 11-foot8+8 bridge.

Sure, the Romans built some impressive things. America has the 11-foot8+8 bridge. While the warning signs are useless, the reinforcement done on this bridge is just amazing. You can not stop this bridge, the Energizer Bunny, or a Timex watch.

