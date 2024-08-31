JD Vance: All childless women are "miserable" and "valueless"

More video of Republican candidate for Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, sharing abhorrent ideas about women.

There is a steady stream of JD Vance saying terrible things about women because he has spent so much time doing it. I have read a bunch of analyses on social media of why and how he could come by such painfully awful ideas, and most of it points to a person who needs to spend more time on themselves. Again, at this point, it isn't surprising that Vance is so vile; it is the complete lack of vetting the Trump campaign did or their total disregard for women and people who respect them as voters.

