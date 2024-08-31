My friend and I almost got stuck in a pothole, and this display helped us switch directions!

TL;DR: I went on a road trip with my friend, and this $99.97 (reg. $199) touchscreen car display helped us drive safely!

Recently, I felt a cooler breeze in the air and realized a sad truth: summer's winding down faster than I'd like. My friend felt the same, and in the spirit of spontaneity, we planned a last-minute "summer's ending" road trip.

Since I'm a pretty bad driver — really bad, actually — and I don't have a car handy, my friend Will offered to drive us in his car. Unfortunately, his car's from circa 2010 (that's being generous). It's not super old, but it's also not equipped with the touchscreen display most newer models have.

I convinced him to give his car (Fred is its name) a little tech upgrade before our road trip and add a wireless display for us to view directions clearly, play Spotify hands-free, and for overall safer driving. This addition was less than $100!

How this display got us to our destination safely

I'm not going to lie, I also wanted Will to add this display to his car because he has a scary habit of holding his phone in one hand to look at directions and steering the wheel with the other. However, it wasn't a completely selfish idea.

We were making good time — within the speed limit, of course — and vibing the entire ride thanks to how easy it was to pair my iPhone to the display's Apple CarPlay (it's also Android-compatible). Once I was connected, I started up the Spotify playlist I made for our adventure and switched over to Waze to enter the directions.

In the end, we were both happy we added the display since its massive 10-inch screen helped us avoid a huge obstacle to our journey.

I noticed Waze had a little icon buzzing for a driving obstruction a little less than a mile ahead and suggested that he switch lanes so we could avoid it. There was another driver who wasn't so lucky — it didn't look like they had a display to stay ahead of potential traffic or obstructions, and their tires took a beating from the massive highway gap.

Thank goodness for the display, since it singlehandedly helped us avoid sitting on the side of the highway waiting for AAA. Rather than wait hours in the heat, we got to the beach in one piece.

I have to recommend grabbing this 10-inch touchscreen display, whether you're road-tripping or just running errands around town, especially since it's priced at $99.97 (reg. $199)!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.