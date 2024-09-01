Help your kids create their own toys

TL;DR: The X-MAKER JOY Smart 3D Printer for Kids is just $199 (reg. $269) when you use code SAVE20.

We aren't here to tell you to make your kids stay off screens because it's a terrific way to distract them and give yourself a minute to use the bathroom, make dinner, or scroll through Insta (no judgement here). However, they can't stay on their devices forever. And when you want to spend some time with them and do something pretty fun, something like this X-Maker Joy Smart 3D Printer for kids is a fantastic option.

This 3D printer is made for kids aged four and up. It's also available for an extra $20 off when you use code SAVE20 at checkout, making the final price $199.99.

With this printer, your kids will be able to watch the toys and designs of their imagination come to life. Packed with kid-friendly features like AI voice interaction, one-click printing, and a powerful yet simple app, this 3D printer empowers children to explore their creativity.

The X-MAKER JOY comes with a massive library of over 1,500 3D models, so the possibilities are endless. From action figures to custom accessories, kids can easily choose a model, add their personal touch with the Toy Customization Mini-Program, and hit print. The app's 15 gamified mini-programs and LEGO-style design tools keep the fun going, while the real-time time-lapse videos give kids a cool visual record of their creations.

Perfect for kids and beginners alike, this printer transforms ideas into tangible objects, making it a must-have for any young designer (and their parents).

Pick up the X-MAKER JOY Smart 3D Printer for Kids while you can get it for just $199 (reg. $269) with code SAVE20 at checkout — which might just be the best price online.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.