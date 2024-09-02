Britain suspends "some" arms exports to Israel

The United Kingdom today announced that it was suspending "some" arms exports to Israel, stating that it understood the weapons may be used to break international law. Reuters reports that 30 of 350 outstanding contracts are being blocked. The UK is the world's second-largest arms dealer (no prizes for guessing #1), but was already no longer a significant exporter to Israel—it's all parts and maintenance stuff amounting to no more than 1% of Israel's arms budget.

"It is with regret that I inform the House (of Commons, lower house of parliament) today the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law," [foreign minister David] Lammy said. British exports amount to less than 1% of the total arms Israel receives, and Lammy told parliament the suspension would not have a material impact on Israel's security.

We have reduced our participation in the Illegal Goings On by 10%. For now baby steps and the symbolism of accusing Israel of using the weapons "illegally" will have to do.

Meanwhile, Israelis are marching against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to strike a deal with Hamas to return hostages, after the terror group reportedly killed several of them last week.

After a recent change in government, Britain also dropped its plans to challenge the international warrant against Netanyahu on war crimes charges, signaling that he could be arrested if he goes there.