Did you know this Restaurant.com deal can help you save when dining out?

TL;DR: Save when you eat out by grabbing this Restaurant.com e-gift card, now $35 for a limited time!

Remember when you could grab a slice of pizza for $1? It's 2024, and those prices definitely don't exist anymore, but you still want to enjoy eating out! While eating at your fave French bistro or sushi spot can put a major dent in your wallet, what if we told you there's a way to save when you dine out?

No, we aren't trying to pull your leg! All you need is to grab this $35 Restaurant.com e-gift card. With this dining offer, you'll get $200 worth of "store credits" that can be used on Restaurant.com to buy certificates for dining establishments near you.

It might sound complicated, but let us explain how it works. Get ready to turn your investment into many future dinner (or lunch!) date savings when you follow these steps:

Before purchasing, check Restaurant.com to see which eateries participate in this offer! Dining options vary depending on your location. Purchase your e-gift card and redeem your code on Restaurant.com to start selecting your restaurant deal certificates. You'll create an account so you can access and get additional credits. Your Restaurant.com account will be stacked with credits you can apply for gift certificates. For example, you can use $10 of your credit to get a $25 certificate, though you may want to check if there are any terms and conditions for when you can use it. Go to the restaurant with your printed certificate, or have it handy on the Restaurant.com app. Show your server your gift certificate (only one can be used per visit!), and it'll get applied to your dining bill so you can save.

Aside from helping you save when you're treating yourself to a delicious meal, Restaurant.com partners with more than 62,000 eateries and providers nationwide. You'll have plenty of dining options to use your e-gift card credits at. Plus,more than 500,000 deals are live daily, and thousands of new deals are added monthly!

Feeling lazy after a long day of work? Your credits aren't limited to dining in. Use them whenever you want to pick up Chinese takeout or a delivered dinner.

Grab this Restaurant.com e-gift card worth $200 in credits for just $35. No coupon is needed, but act now while supplies last!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.