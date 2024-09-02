Doggo's hilarious struggle to escape his blanket (video)

If you've ever gotten stuck inside an article of clothing while trying to take it off, you'll feel for Norman, a doggo who couldn't for the life of him get out from under his blankie.

The poor pup woke up after a deep slumber looking like a four-legged ghost, underneath a large beige blanket that wouldn't come off no matter what he did. "Let's go, let's go!" his human buddy called out to him. "Come on, get up!"

And it wasn't as if he weren't trying! After a long struggle, Norman momentarily gave up, accepting his fate, as one commenter put it, and blending into the bed as he lay back down.

But with the sound of his buddy cheering him on, adding that there was a "walk" involved, he rallied and finally shrugged his way to freedom.

(See video, posted by Jenna Hyde via Newsweek.)

