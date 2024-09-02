Mystery solved of eerie sound coming through Starliner speaker docked at space station

A strange pulsing noise emanating from a speaker over the weekend freaked out the two astronauts who have been stuck in orbit aboard the International Space Station since June when their Boeing Starliner spacecraft experienced mechanical issues that may compromise its safety. The spacecraft is set to return to Earth on Friday without astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams who must wait for a ride back from a SpaceX craft in February of 2025. Their mission was only scheduled to last ten days.

"I've got a question about Starliner," Wilmore told mission control on Saturday. "There's a strange noise coming through the speaker … I don't know what's making it."

The astronaut held his microphone to the speaker and NASA confirmed hearing the noise too, comparing it to a sonar ping.

"I'll let y'all scratch your heads and see if you can figure out what's going on," Wilmore said. "Call us if you figure it out."

It took a minute—or rather two days—but NASA just issued a statement on the mystery noise:

A pulsing sound from a speaker in Boeing's Starliner spacecraft heard by NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore aboard the International Space Station has stopped. The feedback from the speaker was the result of an audio configuration between the space station and Starliner. The space station audio system is complex, allowing multiple spacecraft and modules to be interconnected, and it is common to experience noise and feedback.



(Ars Technica)

