Newly immune Trump tells Fox he had "every right" to interfere in election (video)

King Trump, emboldened by his newfound presidential immunity granted by the Trump-picked Supreme Court, seems to admit he interfered with the 2020 election. And, as he told Fox host Mark Levin, he had "every right" to do it.

"It's so crazy that my poll numbers go up. Whoever heard — you get indicted for interfering with a presidential election, where you have every right to do it — you get indicted and your poll numbers go up," he bragged.

But of course, in MAGAland, only the convicted ex-president has the right to interfere with U.S. elections. If anyone else — say Mark Zuckerburg, for instance — tries such a stunt, he'll "spend the rest of his life in prison," according to Trump's upcoming new book. "As will others who cheat in the 2024 Presidential Election."

