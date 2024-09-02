Nutty lawsuit: Man stung by scorpion sues Venetian Resort in Las Vegas for ruining his sex life

A California man visiting Las Vegas says the trip was ruined after a poisonous scorpion stung him under his shorts — and he is now suing the Venetian Resort for ruining his sex life.

"It felt like a sharp glass or a knife" and "like somebody stabbing me in my private area," 62-year-old Michael Farchi said about the nutty sting last spring, via The Independent. "I went to the restroom, and I saw a scorpion hanging on my underwear."

According to his lawsuit, the hotel knew about "an infestation of deadly, poisonous scorpions" on the premises due to construction at the time — not that this detail mattered much. "When you have a scorpion in a guest room, in a guest's bed, it really doesn't matter so much how it got there," he said on 8 News Now, via The Independent. "The fact is that it was there."

Although the painful sting took place during a Christmas holiday last year, and he had already filed an earlier lawsuit against the hotel for the sting, his new lawsuit claims he is still suffering from PTSD and claims he has since been diagnosed with erectile dysfunction. He also claims that when it comes to romance, the sting's consequences have affected not only him but his wife, Batia, as well.

In fact, Batia is also suing the hotel, according to The Daily Beast. "She is alleging that their sexual relationship has suffered significantly since the sting."

The suit, filed on August 27, claims the poisonous sting to his testicles has caused him to suffer PTSD and emotional trauma for which he continues to seek treatment. The incident has had ramifications on Farchi's sex life, the lawsuit stated, and he was diagnosed with erectile dysfunction. … "It mainly affects my family, my work, everything," Farchi said in an interview with 8 News Now, adding that hotel staff had not taken his claim seriously at the time. "They were holding their groin area and laughing. It was really embarrassing," he told the outlet. The complaint also makes a claim for loss of consortium for Farchi's wife. "Consortium" means that Farchi's wife is making legal claims that their sex life has not been the same since the sting.



