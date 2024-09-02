AI Sir David Attenborough: Cybertruck's lamprey-like dependency on flatbed trailers

Best use of AI voice cloning yet: Sir David Attenborough reveals the Cybertruck's parasitic nature and its lamprey-like attachment to flatbed trailers.

From the transcript:

Here we see the Cybertruck has formed a peculiar symbiotic relationship with the larger flatbed trailer species. Evolutionarily disadvantaged, the Cybertruck has come up with a clever way to transport itself long distances.

By attaching itself to the flatbed trailer, the Cybertruck can reliably move about without risking injury to its fragile exoskeleton or internal organs. What the flatbed trailer gets in return for this kindness, science has yet to discover.