This hidden warning inside Teenage Engineering's hugely popular product has no teeth

The Teenage Engineering OP-1 is a cult synthesizer used by countless electronic musicians across genres. Launched in 2011, it was out of stock from 2018-2019, restocked with a 35% price increase in February of that year, and officially replaced in 2022 by the OP-1 Field. But given its design, massive popularity, and decade-plus on the market, the OP-1 still has legions of dedicated fans keeping them alive.

Frequently, old batteries like those the OP-1 lose their ability to hold a charge or become or at-risk of swelling and damaging the product's electronics. A replacement OP-1 battery is quite costly at $100. Recently, Richard "Shred" Körber's modded the OP-1 to replace the battery with two super capacitors in order to be able to use it connected to USB power instead. The mod made its way to a Reddit thread on r/synthesizers, but Körber's instructions weren't the point of the post. Rather, it was a photo depicting a message he encountered that was screenprinted on a ribbon cable inside the synthesizer: "If you can read this your warranty is gone. Sorry."

Actually, enforcing these anti-repair "void" stickers and labels is illegal in the United States while other countries have very strong warranty protections, including Sweden, where Teenage Engineering is based.

"In the EU, all member states have codified guarantees for a minimum of two years," explains iFixIt. "And while two years is the minimum threshold, longer terms can be implemented; Sweden, for example, offers a three-year window."

However, manufacturers are still free to fool customers who don't know better.

Don't forget the Maker's Bill of Rights: "If you can't open it, you don't own it." Defend your right to repair!

