Trump gains "Earth-shattering" trucking wisdom in 5 minutes (video)

It's a pity the very unfair government forced Donald to shut down his great Trump University, which many have said is the greatest University of the 21st century, maybe of all time. If it were still running, students and Princeton and MIT would be joining the very long, perhaps the longest ever, waiting list to transfer there.

Trump University was the only place where students could learn to master any subject in just five minutes. How, you ask? Well, Donald himself perfected this technique. Just watch this illuminating exchange between The Chosen One and one of his devoted disciples:

Trump worshiper: The American people, I think, a lot of them want to know, how do you come by your decisions, and how do you manage in the Oval Office? Donald: Well, I think that I learned, like I talked about the truckers, I learned about trucks and by talking to them, in five minutes I knew as much as I'm going to have to know to make decisions that are going to be earth-shattering for transportation, for moving cargo and moving a lot of other things.

Remember when the Earth shattered after Trump made some decisions about trucking? Me neither, but I never went to Trump University, so I guess I'm not smart enough to understand.

If only we could all learn subjects in five minutes like Donald —what a world it would be. But we must settle for our fake educational systems, with their "years of study" and "expertise." When Donald resumes the throne, he's going to make some Earth-shattering decisions about education in America, believe me.

