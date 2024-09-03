1 in 50 Democrats and 1 in 5 Republicans think Biden made wrong decision dropping out

2 percent of Democrats think Joe Biden did the wrong thing by dropping out the race and handing the baton to Kamala Harris. 18% of Republicans agree. The amusing and revealing statistic is in the latest Suffolk University poll of likely voters. [via Aaron Blake on Twitter]

Harris leads Trump in the poll 48% to 43%.

