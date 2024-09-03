Clip of "childless cat lady" Taylor Swift sure to trigger JD Vance (video)

Resurfaced video of Taylor Swift is sure to trigger pussy-fearing JD Vance in the cattiest of ways.

Swift proved to be quite the cat connoisseur in 2022 when Jimmy Fallon asked her to name as many cat breeds as she could in 30 seconds. And boy, did she nail it! (See video below.)

And what better way to knock scaredy-cat Vance off his well-worn couch than by replaying a clip of the most famous "childless cat ladies" of them all?

