Cop-killing drug kingpin freed by Trump jailed for choking wife

Jaime A. Davidson, a convicted cop-killing drug kingpin whose life sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump on his last day in office in 2021, was convicted of domestic violence in 2024, according to an explosive new report by investigative journalist Judd Legum.

From the report:

Davidson was convicted of the murder of Wallie Howard Jr., who was working undercover as a federal agent. Howard was shot in the back of the head in a Syracuse, New York, grocery store parking lot in 1990. According to authorities, Davidson was a drug kingpin in New York and recruited three men to rob Howard of $42,000 that Howard planned to use to buy four pounds of cocaine. Robert Lawrence, a teenager at the time, testified at trial that Davidson handed him a .357 revolver hours before he shot Howard. Although Davidson was not present when Howard was killed, prosecutors successfully argued that Howard's death was a reasonably foreseeable consequence of the robbery planned by Davidson. On July 2, 1993, Davidson was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Two years after Trump released him, Davidson strangled his wife:

Chang testified that Davidson got up and "grabbed me by the neck with his left hand and choked me." She told him to "let me go because I can't breathe." Chang said that Davidson grabbed her very hard, and when "I tried to release myself using two hands, I couldn't." According to Chang, she "felt weak, and my body started feeling cold." Chang said she "thought she was going to die" and "the only thing I could think of was my child who was in the other bedroom." The prosecution introduced photographs showing red marks when Chang said Davidson's nails dug into her skin.



In MAGA land, law and order means commuting the sentences of people whose actions are driven by greed and violence.