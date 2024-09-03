Democrats question Trump about that illegal donation from Egypt

Democratic leaders on the House Oversight Committee shared a letter asking indicted for espionage Donald Trump if he ever illegally received money from the government of Egypt.

A couple of weeks ago, word came out that the President of Egypt wanted to funnel $10 million to Donald Trump while he was President, and it looked like he might have. Either a bribe, or an illegal campaign donation, neither was really followed up on in the media, and the story seemed to disappear. In all likelihood, Trump's team will pretend the letter was never received, but maybe he'll rant about it on his diminutive social network.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the ranking member of the committee, and Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on its National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs subcommittee, wrote to Trump that they were making the request as a result of a Washington Post article published last month. The article revealed details of a secret Justice Department investigation during Trump's presidency into whether he took an illegal campaign contribution from Egypt. As members of the House minority, Raskin and Garcia do not have the power to subpoena documents or witnesses, and Trump is under no obligation to respond to their inquiries. But the Democrats said the public deserves answers now that Trump is running for president again. "Surely you would agree that the American people deserve to know whether a former president — and a current candidate for president — took an illegal campaign contribution from a brutal foreign dictator," the letter signed by the two Democrats reads. "Accordingly, we request that you immediately provide the Committee with information and documents necessary to assure the Committee and the American public that you never, directly or indirectly, politically or personally, received any fund from the Egyptian president or government." Washington Post

