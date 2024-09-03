Ditch your cloud storage subscription! Own 1TB of space for life for $20

TL;DR: FolderFort's 1TB cloud storage plan can hold about 200,000 photos, and it's available for $19.99 (reg. $107)!

You're only human…which means you're going to take a photo every time your dog looks remotely adorable (which is always) and of your #OOTDs. Unfortunately, that means your phone's photo library is a bit messy, and you've probably gotten your fair share of low-storage notifications.

The easiest way to fix this is with cloud storage, but what if Google Drive and iCloud's regular subscription fees are sucking your wallet dry? Quit paying recurring fees for your cloud storage for good when you get FolderFort's lifetime 1TB cloud storage plan — it's on sale for only $19.99 (reg. $107)!

Move aside, Google Drive

Yup, when you pay once, you're getting FolderFort for life — no more renting here. It's perfect for professionals, chronically online individuals, and pro meme creators alike. FolderFort is also designed to be a more affordable solution to Google Drive (which runs users about $10 a month!), but has a similarly intuitive interface.

With FolderFort's 1TB plan, you'll have enough room to store nearly 200,000 photos, hundreds of hours of videos (depending on whether they're SD or HD), millions of text documents, and all your #bratsummer and election memes.

And thanks to the platform's 99.99% uptime, all your content can also be uploaded quickly. Need more room? If that's not enough, FolderFort has a 2TB plan or options to upgrade.

There's no need to download any apps to use this browser-based cloud, either. You can open FolderFort on your PC, Mac, or any other mobile device. Once you're in, use its simple organization tools to move your memes and files into separate folders, create shareable links, or add people to your workspace.

There's always some fear about your info getting hacked, but FolderFort is dedicated to user privacy and security. All your stored photos, videos, and documents saved on this cloud are protected with robust and world-leading encryption from Backblaze.

Say goodbye to renting your cloud storage space when you get lifetime access to FolderFort's 1TB cloud storage plan, now $19.99. No coupon is needed to scoop up this deal!

