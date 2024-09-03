First she turned Black. Now Fox's Peter Doocy says Kamala Harris turned Southern (video)

Unbeknownst to Democrats but observed by Trumpers, Kamala Harris is a shapeshifter.

First, the Vice President "happened to turn Black," as cult leader Donald Trump explained in July. And then, weeks later, Harris happened to turn Southern, as Fox's MAGA minion, Peter Doocy, blurted out in the press room today.

"Since when does the vice president have what sounds like a southern accent?" Doocy asked with a straight face, startling level-headed Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who wasn't prepared for the tomfool question.

"I have no idea what you're talking about," she said, shaking her head and chuckling in disbelief. "…The question is just insane!"

But Doocy, no stranger to MAGA's widespread mass delirium, wouldn't take logic for an answer. "Is that how she talks in meetings?" he pressed. To which Jean-Pierre finally shut down with a simple, "I'm moving on. I'm so moving on."

(See video below, posted by Forbes.)

