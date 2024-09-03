Is this color blue?

Is my blue your blue, by Patrick Mineault, a neuroscience and AI researcher, is a simple questionnaire that poses complex questions about color perception. It shows you colors, and you tell it whether it's showing green or blue.

Color perception is tricky to measure–vision scientists use specialized calibrated equipment to color perception. Graphic designers use physical color cards, such as those made by Pantone, so that they can communicate colors unambiguously. Here we use your monitor or phone to test how you categorize colors, which is far from perfect. The validity of the inference is limited by the calibration of your monitor, ambient lighting, and filters such as night mode. Despite these limitations, the results should have good test-retest reliability on the same device, in the same ambient light, which you can verify by taking the test multiple times. If you want to compare your results with friends, use the same device in the same ambient light.

Here's my result:

If I were simply asked to draw that boundary, I think I might have have put it a little to the left, and I'm certain the place I put it would change a little every day.