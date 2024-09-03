Man with perfect pitch tackles household appliances

Meet Kevin Garner, a man with perfect pitch. His talents are constantly being put to the test in seemingly useless but highly entertaining ways, such as determining the exact pitch of various random household items.

In this video, he demonstrates his talents by correctly guessing the pitch of a microwave, toaster, air conditioning unit, vacuum cleaner, and blow dryer. And here he tackles a pan, mug, jar of avocado oil, electric toothbrush, and bouncing ball. He's also tried his skills with various "body noises" like burps, coughs, hand claps, whistles, screams, nose-blowing, and more. I'm always so amazed by people with perfect pitch, and these videos are super fun (and impressive!) to watch.

Kevin also puts his talents to better use as a singer and songwriter. In his IMDB bio, Garner explains that in the seventh grade he discovered he had perfect pitch. He continues:

. . . his teachers advised him to train and develop it. Throughout his years in high school, Kevin invested his time sharpening his skills in musical theatre, pop singing, songwriting, and learning more instruments every day. He is proficient in 20+ instruments.

