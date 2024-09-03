NIH cancels 'Havana syndrome' research because the CIA forced people to participate in it

The National Institutes for Health has abruptly ended its study of "Havana Syndrome" after it learned that the CIA forced people to participate in it. Though the agency isn't named in the NIH's announcement, CNN reports that "some of the people who reported being sick previously claimed that the CIA made them join the research as a prerequisite for getting health care."

"They wanted us to be a lab rat for a week before we actually got treatment at Walter Reed — and at bare minimum, that is unethical and immoral," Marc Polymeropoulos told CNN in May.

Polymeropoulos, a former CIA officer who says he has been sick, is an advocate for those struck by what the US government calls "anomalous health incidents." He said in May that he believes that participation in this research was "ordered" by senior leadership at the CIA.

In March, the CIA issued a statement that denied that people were required to participate. The agency did not respond to CNN's request for comment Friday.

Forced participation in a study is considered highly unethical and is extremely uncommon, ethicists say.