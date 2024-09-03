Song Pong: Syncing Pong to Music with Math

In the first issue of his newsletter, Victor Tao writes about his latest music visualizer, Song Pong:
Lately I've been experimenting with music visualizers. One of my favorites is inspired by the classic arcade game pong. In classic pong a ball bounces off of paddles in a steady rhythm. What if we synchronize the bounces to the beat of a song, making the paddles dance?
To make this possible we alter the physics of the game so that the ball moves at a constant speed, and paddles can move anywhere on their respective halves of the screen.
Here's the visualizer handling the William Tell Overture:
