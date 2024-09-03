Stevie Wonder's new song, "Can We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart"

Stevie Wonder, who hasn't released a new album in almost 19 years, just released his first new single in four years, "Can We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart."

"The track is a tender plea for unity built around dextrous acoustic guitars and a melange of light percussion, while Wonder also laces it with piano, bass, harmonica, and more. Despite the multitudes this arrangement contains, Wonder's voice and message remain front-and-center as he sings, "We've come together with purpose far bigger than you and me/Don't have no time for hatred and negativity/It's you and me, we hold the key/So tell me please, can we fix our nation's broken heart?" "Can We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart" feels like a fitting tune for an election year, and it actually marks Wonder's first new music since the last presidential election cycle in 2020. That year, he dropped three songs, "Real Love" with Byron Miller and Walter Beasley, "Where Is Our Love Song" with Gary Clark Jr., and "Can't Put It In the Hands of Fate" with Rapsody, Cordae, Chika, and Buster Rhymes." Rolling Stone

On August 21, he appeared at the Democratic National Convention. Before he performed his 1973 hit "Higher Ground," he made a short speech in which he expressed sentiments that would be featured in his new single:

"This year, I prayed very hard for peace to come to our world's nations, but also to each one of our hearts, even though our hearts have been beaten and broken beyond prayer. I know the importance of action, and now is the time to understand where we are and what it will take to win. Win the broken hearts, win the disenchanted, win the angry spirits — now is the time. This is the moment to remember when you tell your children where you were and what you did. … We must choose courage over complacency. It is time to GET UP and go vote!"

