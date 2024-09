Star Wars starfighters are fictional and meant for fighting in space. However, they are often shown in the atmosphere. How would they perform? Poorly.

Star Wars starfighter design carefully blends World War 2 fighters, 1930 automobiles, and 1950s kitchen appliances. Most of what we saw flying around that far-away galaxy a long time ago seems like it should fall out of the sky. Now that'd be Pod Racing!

