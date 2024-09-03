This Corgi named Archie does the best rendition of the "demure" trend!

I'm sure you've seen the "demure" trend that's exploded all over the internet lately. If you don't know what I'm talking about, here's a quick overview, courtesy of The Media Leader:

The phenomenon began in early August when TikTok creator Jools Lebron posted a seemingly simple video. In it, she models her "demure" workplace-friendly makeup, complete with understated eyeliner and face-framing braids. What made the video stand out wasn't just the look—it was Lebron's signature blend of exaggerated poise and deadpan humor as she declared, "Very demure. Very mindful."

The video went viral and has inspired many others to create their versions. The Media Leader explains:

The video quickly gained traction, racking up over 45 million views. According to the platform's analytics, the hashtag #demure has since been shared over 400,000 times on TikTok, and "Very demure, very mindful" has become a catchphrase you can't escape. Whether it's applying makeup or sipping water, Lebron transforms mundane activities into hilarious demonstrations of decorum, all while skewering societal expectations, particularly in the workplace.

I don't really mind seeing all of videos from folks creating their own versions, but if you don't have time to watch them all, I watched a bunch and have found the best one, for your viewing pleasure! You're welcome!

This one features an adorable Corgi named Archie, of course, who shows off how incredibly demure he is. The voiceover on the video says:

You see the way I give my paw? Very demure, very mindful. I don't do too much. I don't put my paw up so high in the air. I'm cutesy with it. I'm very demutesy, very demure.

