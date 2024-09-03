Trump suing over scathing "Apprentice" movie as 1st clip drops today (video)

Teaser footage of The Apprentice — the upcoming movie about Donald Trump in the 1970s when he was still just a young convict-in-the-making — dropped today (see below). Meanwhile, the real Trump is trying to kill the film before its pre-election release next month.

"We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers," Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told the Daily Beast. "This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked."

The threats haven't dampened filmmaker Ali Abbasi's enthusiasm as he prepares for the movie's release, tentatively set for October 11. "Soooo excited to show the movie to its home audience!!! America here we come," he announced on X last Friday.

From The Daily Beast:

Despite Donald Trump's efforts to shut down the soon to be released Ali Abbasi film The Apprentice, the film is still drumming up buzz as a new clip dropped Tuesday that shows the former president decades prior (Sebastian Stan), as he's coached through an interview by his late friend and lawyer Roy Cohn (played by Succession's Jeremy Strong)…. The Apprentice follows a young Trump as he starts his New York real estate business in the 1970s and 80s, with the help of infamous lawyer Roy Cohn, who died in 1986 and was said to be largely responsible for Trump's rise to power. The film has received largely positive reviews from critics, many of whom highlighted a controversial rape scene between Trump and his first wife Ivana…. Partial financier, Trump ally, and billionaire Dan Snyder was so put off by Trump's depiction in the film that he tried to prevent it from releasing in U.S. theaters, but had his investment in the film bought out as the movie moves forward with its release as planned—and just before the election. Director Ali Abbasi celebrated Friday with a post on Twitter/X: "Soooo excited to show the movie to its home audience!!! America here we come." Trump, on the other hand, has vowed to sue the filmmakers…

