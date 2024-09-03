U.S. seizes Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro's plane

Nicolas Maduro lost the 2024 election in Venezuela, kept his job with some comically obvious ballot-stuffing, but has now lost his plane to U.S. authorities, who nabbed it when it landed in the Dominican Republic. The Dassault Falcon 900EX was illegally smuggled out of the U.S. by him, claims the U.S.

The plane has been described by officials as Venezuela's equivalent to Air Force One and it has been pictured in previous state visits by Maduro around the world.

"This sends a message all the way up to the top," one of the US officials told CNN. "Seizing the foreign head of state's plane is unheard-of for criminal matters. We're sending a clear message here that no one is above the law, no one is above the reach of US sanctions."

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that "the Justice Department seized an aircraft we allege was illegally purchased for $13 million through a shell company and smuggled out of the United States for use by Nicolás Maduro and his cronies."