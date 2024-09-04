A department store sales guy let Gen Z-ers write the script

Marketing professionals are often desperate to mimic the seemingly natural virality of Regular Kids Using The Internet. So someone in the marketing department at Curry's department stores had the brilliant idea to just … let a younger person write the script for their next promotional video and then force an older worker to perform that script, as written, with complete sincerity.

I hate to admit it, but this little experiment paid off hilariously well.

Is the Gen Z Lingo script a little overdone? Sure. But I found that to be part of its charm. It may sound like utter nonsense, but—as best I understand—most of this is technically accurate to the current linguistic usage of Gen Z-ers (even if the slang doesn't always arrive in such rapid succession). It helps, too, that the worker performing the lines commits to the gag, delivering the words with such clueless confidence that the gag pays off.

That's good teamwork! I'm typically reluctant to commend any major retail chain for desperate attempts at viral marketing, but at least this one made me chuckle.

