Couple kicked out of Disneyland's exclusive Club 33 lose legal fight for reinstatement

Scott and Diana Anderson were members of Disney's private and exclusive Club 33, visiting the legendary hidden bar up to 80 times a year, paying $31,500 in annual dues for the privilege after spending years on its waiting list. They were kicked out in 2017 after Scott was accused of being drunk and have since spent hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to force Disney to let them back in. The Los Angeles Times reports that they have lost their lawsuit.

The September 2017 incident was not the first time the Andersons had run afoul of Club 33 management. The year before, Diana had been briefly suspended for "using some salty language … a couple F-words," as Macias put it. Macias told jurors that the Andersons filed suit against Disney to vindicate their reputation. "He doesn't want to be known as a drunk," Macias said. "They love that place. They took the fight to Disney because it's his name." In their complaint, the Andersons asked to be reinstated to Club 33, with a $10,500 reimbursement for four months of unused membership in 2017. They also wanted $231,000 — the equivalent of seven years in the club.

What better way to avoid being known as a drunk than to spend fabulous sums of money suing Disney and cultivating media coverage of your crusade. They aren't done, either.

"I'll sell a kidney," Diana said. "I don't care."

This seems reasonable; I guess their livers aren't worth much.