'Insane': George Conway gaslights Donald Trump with new Psycho PAC ad (video)

Lifelong Republican George Conway gaslights Donald Trump with a new ad that takes advantage of a well-documented truth: All of Trump's make-believe friends think he's deranged. Or a "psychopath," as Conway more accurately puts it on his Psycho PAC site.

"Hey, Donald? All your friends, all the people that have worked with you, they all think you're nuts," Conway narrates, as a parade of conservatives — from Ted Cruz and John Bolton to Marco Rubio and Bill Barr — float around Trump's head in a distorted room (his mind) to prove his point.

And every one of his conservative chums and associates think the same thing: "Crazy" (Gov. Chris Sununu) … "Narcissist" (Ted Cruz) … "Erratic individual" (Marco Rubio)… "Wacky" (Nikki Haley) … "Literally insane!" (Adam Kinzinger) … "Donald Trump is not fit to be president of the United States" (John Bolton) … "He's not fit to be president of the United States" (Lindsey Graham). And that's just the half of it. (See video below.)

Although the ad is executed with humorous, cartoonish elements (a warped image of Trump's head with eyes that pivot from one bad thought bubble to another as we hear a ticking time bomb in the background), its message, obviously, is not so funny. As Conway says on his site: "Donald Trump is f**cking insane. … 'Sociopath' and 'narcissist' aren't just buzzwords—Trump's pathological lying, authoritarian tendencies, and his disregard for democratic norms will destroy our country if he gets reelected. He's that dangerous."

