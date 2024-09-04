The great war against the AI has begun! MAGAs are attacking their Alexa-enabled devices because "she" is too positive on Harris and recognizes Trump has faults.

Save it for SkyNet, dumbshits. The MAGAs have gotten angry about the answers they coaxed Alexa into giving them. Ask for reasons not to do something, and Alexa will provide them. She can also report the weather and reorder ziplock bags when you run out, all for the low price of having a microphone in your living room. Apparently, the MAGAs are sharing videos of their Echo Dot-busting antics as well. This is a long way to go not to hear a contrary opinion from a plastic box.

According to the red hats, on Harris, Alexa said: "While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant may be that she is a strong candidate with a proven track record of accomplishment. As the first female vice president, Harris has already broken down a major gender barrier, and her career in politics has been characterized by a commitment to progressive ideals and a focus on helping disenfranchised communities." When a Trump supporter asked Alexa why he should not vote for Donald Trump, he was told: There are several reasons why you may not want to vote for Donald Trump.

Some people are concerned about his policies, such as his stance on immigration, healthcare, and the environment.

Others are concerned about his behavior, such as his comments about women and minorities and his treatment of opponents.

Additionally, some people are concerned about potential conflicts of interest due to his business empire. Alexa isn't wrong, though. Crooks and Liars

