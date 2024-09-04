Microwaves that are too high up

r/MicrowaveTooHigh is my new favorite subreddit, featuring examples of microwave ovens that are placed or installed too high up. There are only a few posts but they're all good ones, with a strong taste of cheapass landlord about them.

It was likely inspired by the TVs That Are Too High subreddit, an inevitable consequence of people mounting televisions over fireplaces because we want our homes to look like reality TV flip houses.

