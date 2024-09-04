Minecraft movie teaser drops

The first teaser trailer for the Minecraft movie, starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, just dropped. It's going to be a "real people transported to the Game World" dealie and looks like one of those fancy shader packs that lipsticks the aesthetic so your video card has something to do. Everyone in it looks vaguely disgusted by it. Rounding off the voxels could be this year's Ugly Sonic, but I wouldn't count on it!

One unambigiously great thing is you can't be 100% certain that Momoa isn't Alex. That is Alex, isn't it? That is Alex.