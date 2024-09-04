Outlaws has the best sidekick in Star Wars

With all due respect to BD-1, Cal Kestis' droid buddy from Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor, Nix in Star Wars Outlaws, is the best companion ever in a Star Wars video game.

Nix is your partner as you try to level up in the Outer Rim crime syndicates. Nix is a merqaal, a new Star Wars species which looks like an armadillo, a dog, and an axolotl somehow had a baby. To paraphrase Rosa from Brooklyn 99, if anything ever happens to him, I will kill everyone in the room and then myself.

Nix is adorable. Just look at him.

But he's not just a pretty face. He is an outstanding sidekick. He can fetch (i.e., steal) things for you, unlock doors, detonate explosives, dramatically play dead to cause a distraction, and even help you cheat at Sabacc. His ability to be or cause a distraction is crucial in a game with so many stealth missions.

Anyone with a dog will appreciate Nix's devotion to his craft here.

Of course, you can pet Nix. You can also pet other animals in the game, but watch out. He gets a little jealous.

