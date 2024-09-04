ReMarkable Paper Pro tablet feels more like the real thing—and is full-color

The ReMarkable Paper Pro has a full-color, paper-like 11.8" display finished to feel just like the real thing.

Bring paper into your digital workflow with reMarkable Paper Pro. Ultra-slim and portable, but with a full-size 11.8" color display, adjustable reading light, and an unmatched paper-like writing experience. The textured surface of the custom-built display is crafted to deliver realistic friction and even more natural writing feel. Lightning-fast responsiveness and a pen-to-ink distance of less than 1 mm make reMarkable Paper Pro the peak of paper realism.

The ReMarkable 2 is great. The new model is expensive, at $579, maybe inviting a more one-on-one functionality comparison to high-end gadgets such as the iPad Pro. But it's not as if the competition is cheaper. Earlier models were pricey, too, and are clearly popular among those wanting a more mindful and demure tablet experience.

The Verge got a look and liked it, but warns off artists. Though the color e-paper display has excellent color fidelity compared to Kaleido-based devices without suffering the lag of other Gallery-based devices, the compromise is that it refreshes the screen at the end of every stroke.

the Remarkable Paper Pro isn't a tool for artists (though it does support layers and shading). You're not supposed to unlock creativity. You're using these colors so slidedecks and PDFs of business reports look nice as you circle the changes you want made in red. You're using these colors to faithfully render a book's art or add pizzazz to a header you've written in a brainstorming notebook. You're using them to highlight all the numbers you have to remember for that Q4 presentation of profitability. In those cases a little flash is annoying, but not the end times.

I wonder how it compares to the Daylight DC-1.



Here's a review by YouTuber My Deep Guide.