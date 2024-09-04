Scientists create a robot controlled by living mushroom. See the fungus that learned to crawl

Researchers built two robots that are controlled by king oyster mushrooms.

"Through a series of experiments, the researchers showed it was possible to use the mushroom's electrophysiological activity as a means of translating environmental cues into directives, which could, in turn, be used to drive a mechanical device's movements," reports ScienceAlert.

The mushrooms took control of two robots — a tethered five-limbed soft robot and a four-wheeled untethered vehicle.

"This kind of project is not just about controlling a robot," says Cornell bioroboticist Anand Mishra. "It is also about creating a true connection with the living system. Because once you hear the signal, you also understand what's going on. Maybe that signal is coming from some kind of stresses. So you're seeing the physical response, because those signals we can't visualize, but the robot is making a visualization."

