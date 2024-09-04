Simone Giertz makes an electric skateboard for Scraps the dog

Is it a good idea to give a dog an electric skateboard?

Simone Giertz is a YouTuber and maker extraordinaire. Her ridiculously cute three-legged rescue dog, Scraps, appears in many of her videos, and she even built an exoskeleton to help Scraps get around. Scraps is an excellent workshop supervisor but has been unable to skateboard due to only having three legs. Simone set out to rectify this and built Scraps a motorized skateboard, with some help from Lego.

I love how she prioritizes Scraps' comfort, even if it means sending an entire film crew home because Scraps is tired. She is so adorkable and delightful that you can't even get mad when she works on designing the "pawls."

LEGO's video doesn't feature Simone, but the young makers get to show off their Technic skills.

By the way, the correct pronunciation of Giertz is sort of like Yetch, which I found impossible to remember until Simone opened an online shop named Yetch to sell things like a folding coat hanger she invented.

