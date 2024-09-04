Suspect in custody, casualties reported in another school shooting

Heart-wrenching news from Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. America's school shooting epidemic continues unchecked.

It is a horrific situation, and thinking of the children, parents, teachers, staff, and everyone else who has been subject to the nightmare brings me to tears. The United States does not have to tolerate this, other countries do not. There is no patriotic duty to allow school children to be slaughtered as the normal course of education. Kids are trained as to what to do when a shooting breaks out. Just that is traumatic enough — but as a parent in America, my child experienced several shelter-in-place orders due to shoots fired, bullets found, or bomb threats at school, and it has just become commonplace. We accept the deaths and I am clueless why. I don't think our gun culture is worth it.

A local hospital is receiving patients with gunshot wounds, a source at the hospital told CNN. Georgia State Patrol previously said it had responded to an active scene at the school. At least five ambulances and a large active law enforcement presence were at the campus, according to video from outside the school. A least one medical helicopter could be seen airlifting a patient from the scene. Footage at the scene also showed people gathering on a football field near the school as students appeared to pray. Special agents from the FBI have responded to assist local law enforcement, a bureau spokesperson said. CNN

