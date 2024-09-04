Whining Giuliani schooled by official: "I know you're no longer a licensed attorney because you made false statements about the election, so allow me to clarify Michigan law for you."

Rudy Giuliani thought he could cash in big by using every dirty trick he could think of to get his pal Donald back in the White House. Instead, it has rendered him disgraced, disbarred, and destitute. He is crippled by hundreds of million of dollars in debt, including defamation damages, unpaid taxes to the IRS and New York government, and outstanding legal fees. His predicament is so dire that he even owes $9,530 in overdraft fees on his Citigold checking account, forcing him to pathetically hawk stuff like "Rudy Coffee."

You might think Rudy would want to back off and work on getting his life back together so he could live out his remaining years in relative peace. Instead, he's still making false claims and accusations about the upcoming election.

"URGENT NOTICE: Michigan's corrupt Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is already engaging in election interference by keeping RFK Jr.'s name on the ballot. This is just one of many examples of what they're doing to keep Trump out of the White House…" he posted on Xitter.

But Benson wasn't in the mood to put up with Rudy's foolishness.

"Hi @RudyGiuliani," she xitted. "I know you're no longer a licensed attorney because you made several "demonstrably false and misleading statements" about the 2020 election, so allow me to clarify Michigan law for you. MCL 168.686a(4): Candidates who are nominated and accept a minor party's nomination 'shall not be permitted to withdraw.'"

Keep peddling that coffee, Rudy!

·

Previously:

• Giuliani disbarred: From 9/11 hero to MAGA zero

• Rudy Giuliani loses bid to overturn $148 million defamation judgment to election workers he lied about

• Prosecutors try to serve Rudy Giuliani with summons — but the Trump toady is nowhere to be found