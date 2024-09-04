YouTuber believes squirrels are his friends

YouTuber Derrick Downey Jr.—who describes himself as "A Squirrel's Best Friend"—is a bonafide squirrel whisperer!

It's so cool to watch him interacting with the furry little creatures through the videos he shares on his social media. One of his favorite squirrels is Maxine. Here he is chatting with Maxine as she's "living her best squirrel life." And here he is chilling with Maxine, who, in this video, even lets him rub her pregnant belly! And here's Maxine and her baby playing on his patio. Finally, here's a very cool video of Maxine filing her teeth!

You can tell he adores squirrels—I love how sweetly he talks to them and how interested he is in learning about them. The squirrels really seem to really dig him, too, and keep coming back to see him. In this video, he makes it very clear that he "doesn't train the squirrels" and explains that, instead, "they are wild squirrels that hang out with me."

I just love watching his videos—it's so cool to get to learn more about squirrels, to see their personalities, to view them up close, and to witness their very sweet friendships with Derrick.

To see more of these amazing squirrel and human interactions, visit Derrick's YouTube or Instagram. He's also written a children's book, Hand and Paw: Maxine's Tale of Compassion, which you can check out here. The book:

Is inspired by the author's real-life rescue of baby squirrels and his enduring friendship with their mother, Maxine, This adventurous tale is sure to spark the imagination and warm the hearts of children and adults alike. With beautiful illustrations and touching rhymes, this lovely story will foster compassion in children, guiding them to care for others, and appreciate the wonders of animals and their habitats.

