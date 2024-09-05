Albanian developers think Jared and Ivanka are peddling Trump's influence

Jared Kushner, who thinks Gaza would be an awesome resort if the Israelis would depopulate it, and his wife, Ivanka Trump, look forward to building their luxurious Albanian developments.

Rival developers claim that the Albanian government is favoring Jared and Ivanka. They have a billion dollars in resort development planned in a country known for corruption and inconsistent application of already shifty laws and regulations. It seems the ownership of one property is in question, and there are complaints that Kushners are evicting a longstanding family farming operation. An island property is also in question, with a developer claiming the government is currying favor.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's $1 billion plan to build luxury resorts in Albania is under scrutiny after a report published in The New York Times revealed corruption allegations from both rival property developers and locals. One of the proposed properties would be located on land near the small village of Zvernec, but one local family claims they have been farming at the site for generations. The Albanian government has been trying to return land confiscated by the country's communist government during the Cold War back to the original families that owned it since 1991. The land selected by Kushner and Ivanka was claimed by the Konomi family, who say they have submitted evidence to the Albanian court system. Kushner's firm told the The Times it was "confident they were rightful titleholders," but said it would "withdraw" from the purchase if that wasn't the case. The other property is located on the island of Sazan—a mostly uninhabited island in the Mediterranean formerly used by the Albanian and Soviet governments as a heavily fortified military base. However, Evi Kokalari-Angelakis, a rival developer, former Trump donor, and George Santos ally, told the paper she was passed over to develop on the island by the Albanian government, who are trying to curry favor with the Trump family should former President Donald Trump return to office. A spokesperson for Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, a member of the country's Socialist Party, denied those claims. DailyBeast

