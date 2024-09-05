Critics down on Lara Trump's new music video

If you need a good laugh/cry today, might I recommend listening to or watching the video for Lara Trump's new song, Hero? It's quite… something.

The song is the latest in what The Independent calls Lara Trump's "quest for stardom." Salon describes the new song, which is a collab between RNC Co-Chair/Donald Trump's daughter-in-law and artist Madeline Jaymes:

The song, a tribute to firefighters, has been met with strong backlash online with countless people eviscerating Trump's voice. A clip of the "Hero" music video has been viewed more than six million times on X, with one person commenting, "Every note is a violation of the Geneva Convention," or "Autotune doing a lot of heavy lifting here." Another post said, "Who is taking her money telling her she can sing?" Internet personality Travis Akers said on X, "If your ears have been exposed to the abominable sounds of Lara Trump singing, you might be entitled to compensation." The duet from Trump and Jaymes is said to "honor heroes and their bravery," featuring lyrics like, "You're climbing up the ladder, and the screams get louder. You're my hero."

I think I like Rick Wilson's description of the song, which he posted on X, the best. It's entirely accurate:

I just heard a something that sounded like a wild hog and a sack of rusty cans being thrown into an industrial wood chipper. Oh wait. It was Lara Trump's new "song."

Watch/listen at your own peril. You have been warned.

Previously:

• RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump spreads the Great Replacement Theory