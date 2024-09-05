Gentleman propelled by his own flatulence in funny public prank

Humor Bagel shamelessly toots around town in hilarious public pranks. One of my favorite video clips/toots he's ever released is this one, where he pretends that his flatulence has launched him into the air while walking under a bridge in central park.

Just as funny as his public tooting, are people's reactions to it. In almost all his pranks, he has people laughing hysterically with their friends as they walk away from the scene, thinking that what they've just witnessed was real. I love how his pranks seem to brighten up everyone's day over some good old fashioned fart humor.

I simply wouldn't be able to contain my laughter if I were lucky enough to witness someone do this in public. This particular fart prank was like watching a moment straight out of a cartoon come to life.



See also: Prankster farts near strangers in public while staring into their eyes (video)